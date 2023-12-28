GrowGeneration Corp (GRWG) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

GrowGeneration Corp (NASDAQ: GRWG) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.73 in relation to its previous close of 2.56. However, the company has experienced a 10.04% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarijuanaStocks reported 2023-12-25 that The cannabis industry’s growth potential is fueled by the increasing acceptance of medicinal marijuana. In addition to the gradual destigmatization of recreational use. Research and development efforts within the industry focus on discovering new therapeutic uses and improving cultivation techniques. There has been major innovation to the consumer side of the industry and this intrigues many to get invested.

Is It Worth Investing in GrowGeneration Corp (NASDAQ: GRWG) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GRWG is 3.05. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GRWG is $4.37, which is $1.74 above the current price. The public float for GRWG is 57.04M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.44% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GRWG on December 28, 2023 was 801.16K shares.

GRWG’s Market Performance

The stock of GrowGeneration Corp (GRWG) has seen a 10.04% increase in the past week, with a -1.50% drop in the past month, and a -9.00% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.06% for GRWG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.78% for GRWG stock, with a simple moving average of -15.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRWG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GRWG stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for GRWG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GRWG in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $4.75 based on the research report published on May 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GRWG Trading at 10.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRWG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.40%, as shares sank -5.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRWG rose by +10.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.58. In addition, GrowGeneration Corp saw -32.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GRWG starting from Salaman Michael, who purchase 302,766 shares at the price of $2.35 back on Nov 15. After this action, Salaman Michael now owns 1,240,075 shares of GrowGeneration Corp, valued at $710,138 using the latest closing price.

Lampert Darren, the CEO of GrowGeneration Corp, purchase 21,000 shares at $2.36 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Lampert Darren is holding 1,333,120 shares at $49,638 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GRWG

Equity return is now at value -15.87, with -11.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, GrowGeneration Corp (GRWG) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.