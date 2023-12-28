Greenpro Capital Corp (GRNQ) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Greenpro Capital Corp (NASDAQ: GRNQ)’s stock price has gone rise by 17.76 in comparison to its previous close of 1.07, however, the company has experienced a 27.27% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2022-09-01 that Are penny stocks worth buying in September? The post Most Active Penny Stocks to Buy Now?

Is It Worth Investing in Greenpro Capital Corp (NASDAQ: GRNQ) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Greenpro Capital Corp (NASDAQ: GRNQ) is above average at 3.47x. The 36-month beta value for GRNQ is also noteworthy at 1.16. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for GRNQ is 4.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.82% of that float. The average trading volume of GRNQ on December 28, 2023 was 22.27K shares.

GRNQ’s Market Performance

GRNQ stock saw an increase of 27.27% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 53.66% and a quarterly increase of 22.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.90%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.84% for Greenpro Capital Corp (GRNQ). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 33.87% for GRNQ’s stock, with a -8.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GRNQ Trading at 33.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRNQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.90%, as shares surge +44.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRNQ rose by +27.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9607. In addition, Greenpro Capital Corp saw 16.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GRNQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-35.89 for the present operating margin

+72.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Greenpro Capital Corp stands at -172.86. The total capital return value is set at -8.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.85. Equity return is now at value 19.93, with 16.24 for asset returns.

Based on Greenpro Capital Corp (GRNQ), the company’s capital structure generated 0.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

In summary, Greenpro Capital Corp (GRNQ) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.