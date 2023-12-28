Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, GENI stock has gone down by -1.55%, with a monthly gain of 15.66% and a quarterly surge of 15.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.80%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.22% for Genius Sports Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.32% for GENI stock, with a simple moving average of 14.04% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GENI is 2.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for GENI is 121.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GENI on December 28, 2023 was 1.87M shares.

GENI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) has increased by 0.95 when compared to last closing price of 6.29. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.55% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-12 that Adaptive Biotechnologies offers services related to immunosequencing and immune medicine. Genius Sports’ sports data and technology is used by more than 400 sports organizations worldwide.

Analysts’ Opinion of GENI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GENI stocks, with Macquarie repeating the rating for GENI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GENI in the upcoming period, according to Macquarie is $11 based on the research report published on December 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GENI Trading at 18.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GENI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.80%, as shares surge +15.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GENI fell by -1.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.80. In addition, Genius Sports Limited saw 77.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GENI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-45.91 for the present operating margin

+0.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Genius Sports Limited stands at -53.26. The total capital return value is set at -24.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.09. Equity return is now at value -30.39, with -23.21 for asset returns.

Based on Genius Sports Limited (GENI), the company’s capital structure generated 3.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.55. Total debt to assets is 2.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Genius Sports Limited (GENI) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.