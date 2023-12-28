Galecto Inc (GLTO) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Galecto Inc (NASDAQ: GLTO) has jumped by 6.26 compared to previous close of 0.71. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 24.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-14 that Galecto Biotech’s stock has plummeted 75% due to increased rates of adverse events in its idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) trial. Galecto’s synthetic, small molecule approach to galectin-3 inhibition may be causing poor tolerability and negative clinical outcomes. Galectin Therapeutics’ belapectin, a galectin-3 inhibitor in a phase 3 trial for NASH cirrhosis, is a better value proposition with a strong financial backer and excellent safety profile.

Is It Worth Investing in Galecto Inc (NASDAQ: GLTO) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GLTO is 1.17. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for GLTO is 19.27M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.37% of that float. On December 28, 2023, GLTO’s average trading volume was 397.02K shares.

GLTO’s Market Performance

The stock of Galecto Inc (GLTO) has seen a 24.45% increase in the past week, with a 26.46% rise in the past month, and a 4.68% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.79% for GLTO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.32% for GLTO’s stock, with a -49.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GLTO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GLTO stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for GLTO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GLTO in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $12 based on the research report published on April 26, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

GLTO Trading at 25.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.35%, as shares surge +26.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLTO rose by +22.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6385. In addition, Galecto Inc saw -34.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GLTO starting from ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, who sale 822,680 shares at the price of $0.75 back on Aug 15. After this action, ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC now owns 97,204 shares of Galecto Inc, valued at $617,010 using the latest closing price.

ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, the 10% Owner of Galecto Inc, sale 209,400 shares at $3.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC is holding 135,531 shares at $628,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GLTO

The total capital return value is set at -67.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -68.57. Equity return is now at value -83.45, with -69.57 for asset returns.

Based on Galecto Inc (GLTO), the company’s capital structure generated 1.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.29. Total debt to assets is 1.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.52.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.75.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Galecto Inc (GLTO) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.