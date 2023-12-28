Freshworks Inc (FRSH) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Freshworks Inc (NASDAQ: FRSH)’s stock price has dropped by -0.46 in relation to previous closing price of 23.84. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Investors Business Daily reported 2023-12-21 that After a disappointing initial offering, Freshworks stock has jumped amid a shift in its go-to-market strategy under a new company president.

Is It Worth Investing in Freshworks Inc (NASDAQ: FRSH) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for FRSH is at 1.01. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for FRSH is 157.82M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.10% of that float. The average trading volume for FRSH on December 28, 2023 was 2.32M shares.

FRSH’s Market Performance

FRSH stock saw an increase of -3.06% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 25.16% and a quarterly increase of 22.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.74%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.98% for Freshworks Inc (FRSH). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.04% for FRSH’s stock, with a simple moving average of 32.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FRSH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FRSH stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for FRSH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FRSH in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $25 based on the research report published on August 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FRSH Trading at 20.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.74%, as shares surge +21.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRSH fell by -3.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +69.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.18. In addition, Freshworks Inc saw 61.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FRSH starting from Ramamurthy Srinivasagopalan, who sale 175,000 shares at the price of $24.02 back on Dec 15. After this action, Ramamurthy Srinivasagopalan now owns 585,188 shares of Freshworks Inc, valued at $4,203,500 using the latest closing price.

PADGETT BARRY L., the Director of Freshworks Inc, sale 14,060 shares at $23.23 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that PADGETT BARRY L. is holding 17,387 shares at $326,614 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FRSH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-46.86 for the present operating margin

+80.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Freshworks Inc stands at -46.61. The total capital return value is set at -20.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.03. Equity return is now at value -15.56, with -11.85 for asset returns.

Based on Freshworks Inc (FRSH), the company’s capital structure generated 3.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.22. Total debt to assets is 2.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.63.

