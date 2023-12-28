Fresh Vine Wine Inc’s (VINE) Stock: A 16.56% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Fresh Vine Wine Inc (VINE) has gone down by -2.74% for the week, with a 39.46% rise in the past month and a 107.22% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 14.43% for VINE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.56% for VINE’s stock, with a 82.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fresh Vine Wine Inc (AMEX: VINE) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.18. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for VINE is 7.87M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.01% of that float. On December 28, 2023, the average trading volume of VINE was 251.43K shares.

VINE) stock’s latest price update

Fresh Vine Wine Inc (AMEX: VINE)’s stock price has dropped by -5.32 in relation to previous closing price of 0.93. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-08-24 that Fresh Vine Wine Inc.’s stock VINE, +7.15% was up 9% in premarket trading on Thursday after the Minneapolis-based low-carb wine maker said it’s exploring strategic opportunities. Options under consideration include a potential merger, acquisition or “any accretive strategic transaction to enhance shareholder value,” the company said.

VINE Trading at 54.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VINE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.72%, as shares surge +18.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +82.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VINE fell by -2.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7624. In addition, Fresh Vine Wine Inc saw -10.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VINE starting from CSS LLC/IL, who sale 96,617 shares at the price of $0.41 back on Sep 15. After this action, CSS LLC/IL now owns 459,767 shares of Fresh Vine Wine Inc, valued at $39,816 using the latest closing price.

CSS LLC/IL, the 10% Owner of Fresh Vine Wine Inc, sale 132,542 shares at $0.39 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that CSS LLC/IL is holding 556,384 shares at $51,599 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VINE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-532.65 for the present operating margin

+10.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fresh Vine Wine Inc stands at -531.56. The total capital return value is set at -132.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -134.00. Equity return is now at value -268.19, with -195.72 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.64.

Conclusion

To sum up, Fresh Vine Wine Inc (VINE) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.