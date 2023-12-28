Fortive Corp (FTV) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Fortive Corp (NYSE: FTV) has jumped by 0.34 compared to previous close of 73.44. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-12-21 that EVERETT, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fortive Corporation (“Fortive”) (NYSE: FTV) today announced that it will webcast its earnings conference call for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 on Wednesday, January 31, 2024 beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET and lasting approximately 1 hour. The call and an accompanying slide presentation will be webcast on the “Investors” section of Fortive’s website, www.fortive.com, under “Events/Presentations.” A replay of the webcast will be available at the same location.

Is It Worth Investing in Fortive Corp (NYSE: FTV) Right Now?

Fortive Corp (NYSE: FTV) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 31.71x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.14. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Fortive Corp (FTV) by analysts is $79.93, which is $6.24 above the current market price. The public float for FTV is 350.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.61% of that float. On December 28, 2023, the average trading volume of FTV was 2.12M shares.

FTV’s Market Performance

FTV stock saw an increase of 1.24% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 9.27% and a quarterly increase of 0.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.17%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.47% for Fortive Corp (FTV). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.42% for FTV’s stock, with a simple moving average of 4.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTV stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for FTV by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FTV in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $70 based on the research report published on October 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FTV Trading at 7.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.17%, as shares surge +9.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTV rose by +1.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.88. In addition, Fortive Corp saw 14.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTV starting from Murphy Patrick K, who sale 21,793 shares at the price of $76.50 back on Jul 28. After this action, Murphy Patrick K now owns 60,716 shares of Fortive Corp, valued at $1,667,164 using the latest closing price.

McLaughlin Charles E, the SVP – Chief Financial Officer of Fortive Corp, sale 16,911 shares at $76.66 during a trade that took place back on Jul 28, which means that McLaughlin Charles E is holding 101,319 shares at $1,296,397 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.26 for the present operating margin

+57.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fortive Corp stands at +12.96. The total capital return value is set at 7.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.42. Equity return is now at value 8.50, with 5.25 for asset returns.

Based on Fortive Corp (FTV), the company’s capital structure generated 35.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.10. Total debt to assets is 21.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

To sum up, Fortive Corp (FTV) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.