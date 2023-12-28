FMC Corp. (FMC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for FMC Corp. (NYSE: FMC) is above average at 16.20x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.89.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for FMC Corp. (FMC) is $66.67, which is $3.04 above the current market price. The public float for FMC is 123.97M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.23% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FMC on December 28, 2023 was 1.93M shares.

The stock of FMC Corp. (NYSE: FMC) has decreased by -0.17 when compared to last closing price of 63.74. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.35% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-20 that FMC Corp (FMC) outlines its new strategic growth plan, including a focus on strengthening grower relationships, expanding the Plant Health business and accelerating R&D pipeline development.

FMC’s Market Performance

FMC Corp. (FMC) has seen a 4.35% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 22.37% gain in the past month and a -3.61% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.01% for FMC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.02% for FMC’s stock, with a -27.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FMC stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for FMC by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for FMC in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $63 based on the research report published on December 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FMC Trading at 12.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.36%, as shares surge +21.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FMC rose by +4.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.88. In addition, FMC Corp. saw -49.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FMC starting from Pallash Robert C, who purchase 3,845 shares at the price of $52.48 back on Nov 27. After this action, Pallash Robert C now owns 47,871 shares of FMC Corp., valued at $201,786 using the latest closing price.

pereira ronaldo, the EVP, President, FMC Americas of FMC Corp., purchase 2,000 shares at $75.59 during a trade that took place back on Sep 13, which means that pereira ronaldo is holding 21,478 shares at $151,180 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.25 for the present operating margin

+41.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for FMC Corp. stands at +14.34. The total capital return value is set at 19.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.70. Equity return is now at value 18.28, with 5.45 for asset returns.

Based on FMC Corp. (FMC), the company’s capital structure generated 101.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.34. Total debt to assets is 30.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 84.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, FMC Corp. (FMC) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.