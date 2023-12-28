Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

In the past week, FND stock has gone up by 2.58%, with a monthly gain of 25.47% and a quarterly surge of 28.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.19%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.89% for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.86% for FND’s stock, with a 20.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE: FND) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE: FND) is above average at 44.65x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.91.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND) is $87.17, which is -$28.1 below the current market price. The public float for FND is 104.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 17.57% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FND on December 28, 2023 was 2.15M shares.

FND) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE: FND) has decreased by -0.56 when compared to last closing price of 115.92.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-14 that Floor & Decor (FND) banks on business expansion and efficiency moves as well as buyout synergies.

Analysts’ Opinion of FND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FND stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for FND by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for FND in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $115 based on the research report published on December 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FND Trading at 25.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.19%, as shares surge +24.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FND rose by +2.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $105.09. In addition, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc saw 65.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FND starting from Christopherson David Victor, who sale 19,634 shares at the price of $114.50 back on Dec 21. After this action, Christopherson David Victor now owns 36,552 shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc, valued at $2,248,093 using the latest closing price.

TAYLOR THOMAS V, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc, sale 50,000 shares at $113.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that TAYLOR THOMAS V is holding 177,891 shares at $5,650,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.21 for the present operating margin

+36.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc stands at +6.99. The total capital return value is set at 14.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.06. Equity return is now at value 16.04, with 6.26 for asset returns.

Based on Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND), the company’s capital structure generated 105.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.23. Total debt to assets is 40.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 98.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 45.60 and the total asset turnover is 1.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.