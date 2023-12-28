First Bancorp PR (FBP) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

First Bancorp PR (NYSE: FBP)’s stock price has increased by 0.48 compared to its previous closing price of 16.76. However, the company has seen a 0.48% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-05 that Bank stocks are on a roll in November on investor optimism about no further rate hikes, with United Bankshares (UBSI), Wintrust Financial (WTFC), First BanCorp. (FBP), TowneBank (TOWN) and WSFS Financial (WSFS) outperforming the S&P 500 index.

Is It Worth Investing in First Bancorp PR (NYSE: FBP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for First Bancorp PR (NYSE: FBP) is above average at 10.25x. The 36-month beta value for FBP is also noteworthy at 1.24. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for FBP is $17.72, which is $0.88 above than the current price. The public float for FBP is 168.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.69% of that float. The average trading volume of FBP on December 28, 2023 was 1.30M shares.

FBP’s Market Performance

The stock of First Bancorp PR (FBP) has seen a 0.48% increase in the past week, with a 13.17% rise in the past month, and a 25.58% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.62% for FBP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.87% for FBP stock, with a simple moving average of 27.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FBP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FBP stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for FBP by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for FBP in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $14 based on the research report published on December 15, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

FBP Trading at 13.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FBP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.00%, as shares surge +13.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FBP rose by +0.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.16. In addition, First Bancorp PR saw 32.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FBP starting from Power Carlos, who sale 9,433 shares at the price of $16.50 back on Dec 15. After this action, Power Carlos now owns 246,793 shares of First Bancorp PR, valued at $155,670 using the latest closing price.

ALEMAN AURELIO, the President and CEO of First Bancorp PR, sale 50,000 shares at $15.79 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that ALEMAN AURELIO is holding 1,176,325 shares at $789,645 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FBP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+45.13 for the present operating margin

The net margin for First Bancorp PR stands at +30.76. The total capital return value is set at 17.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.75. Equity return is now at value 23.09, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Based on First Bancorp PR (FBP), the company’s capital structure generated 76.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.39. Total debt to assets is 5.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.08.

Conclusion

In summary, First Bancorp PR (FBP) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.