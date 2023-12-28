Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE: FNF)’s stock price has increased by 0.69 compared to its previous closing price of 50.63. However, the company has seen a 2.76% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-13 that Higher direct premiums, agency premiums, strong origination demand and effective capital deployment poise Fidelity National (FNF) for growth.

Is It Worth Investing in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE: FNF) Right Now?

Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE: FNF) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 21.13x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.38. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price predicted for Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) by analysts is $50.20, which is -$0.78 below the current market price. The public float for FNF is 257.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.41% of that float. On December 28, 2023, the average trading volume of FNF was 1.74M shares.

FNF’s Market Performance

FNF stock saw an increase of 2.76% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 14.02% and a quarterly increase of 24.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.60%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.72% for Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.73% for FNF’s stock, with a 31.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FNF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FNF stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for FNF by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for FNF in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $44 based on the research report published on November 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FNF Trading at 16.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FNF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.63% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.60%, as shares surge +14.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FNF rose by +2.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.65. In addition, Fidelity National Financial Inc saw 35.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FNF starting from Nolan Michael Joseph, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $43.12 back on Sep 11. After this action, Nolan Michael Joseph now owns 354,786 shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc, valued at $1,293,600 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FNF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.58 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Fidelity National Financial Inc stands at +9.80. The total capital return value is set at -0.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.84. Equity return is now at value 11.02, with 1.06 for asset returns.

Based on Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF), the company’s capital structure generated 65.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.42. Total debt to assets is 5.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25.

Conclusion

To sum up, Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.