FaZe Holdings Inc (FAZE) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of FaZe Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: FAZE) has dropped by -10.79 compared to previous close of 0.19. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -8.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-12 that Things may be getting rocky in the broader market, but that doesn’t mean every trade has to be a loss. While going long and buying stocks is the conventional wisdom for most investors, shorting stocks can also pay off handsomely – if done carefully.

Is It Worth Investing in FaZe Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: FAZE) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FAZE is -0.11. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for FAZE is 58.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FAZE on December 28, 2023 was 910.70K shares.

FAZE’s Market Performance

The stock of FaZe Holdings Inc (FAZE) has seen a -8.87% decrease in the past week, with a -6.35% drop in the past month, and a 2.67% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.70% for FAZE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.38% for FAZE’s stock, with a -51.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FAZE Trading at -8.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FAZE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.41%, as shares sank -5.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FAZE fell by -8.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1908. In addition, FaZe Holdings Inc saw -90.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FAZE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-67.98 for the present operating margin

+17.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for FaZe Holdings Inc stands at -240.69. The total capital return value is set at -45.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -160.82. Equity return is now at value -131.66, with -89.14 for asset returns.

Based on FaZe Holdings Inc (FAZE), the company’s capital structure generated 5.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.21. Total debt to assets is 3.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, FaZe Holdings Inc (FAZE) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.