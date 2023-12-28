Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) has increased by 0.07 when compared to last closing price of 153.14.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-25 that Structural shifts in the financial markets have led to interesting strategic shifts among hedge fund managers. Although the hedge fund business is merely an enclave of the financial markets, its activities provide valuable insights to market participants.

Is It Worth Investing in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) Right Now?

Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.87. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) is $138.99, which is -$14.26 below the current market price. The public float for EXPE is 132.48M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EXPE on December 28, 2023 was 2.46M shares.

EXPE’s Market Performance

EXPE stock saw an increase of 1.14% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 12.77% and a quarterly increase of 52.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.42%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.36% for Expedia Group Inc (EXPE). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.86% for EXPE’s stock, with a simple moving average of 41.27% for the last 200 days.

EXPE Trading at 22.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXPE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.42%, as shares surge +13.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +53.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXPE rose by +1.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $145.66. In addition, Expedia Group Inc saw 74.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXPE starting from KHOSROWSHAHI DARA, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $150.06 back on Dec 19. After this action, KHOSROWSHAHI DARA now owns 236,521 shares of Expedia Group Inc, valued at $1,500,606 using the latest closing price.

Soliday Lance A, the Chief Accounting Officer of Expedia Group Inc, sale 8,942 shares at $134.46 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that Soliday Lance A is holding 10,189 shares at $1,202,359 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXPE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.99 for the present operating margin

+79.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Expedia Group Inc stands at +3.02. The total capital return value is set at 10.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.71. Equity return is now at value 42.73, with 3.79 for asset returns.

Based on Expedia Group Inc (EXPE), the company’s capital structure generated 286.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.16. Total debt to assets is 30.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 286.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 74.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.