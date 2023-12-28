Examining the Volatility of Asana Inc’s (ASAN) Stock

The stock of Asana Inc (ASAN) has gone down by -2.60% for the week, with a -5.17% drop in the past month and a 12.82% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.93% for ASAN.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.14% for ASAN’s stock, with a -3.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Asana Inc (NYSE: ASAN) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ASAN is 1.26. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 4 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ASAN is 76.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.91% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ASAN on December 28, 2023 was 2.69M shares.

ASAN) stock’s latest price update

Asana Inc (NYSE: ASAN)’s stock price has dropped by -1.12 in relation to previous closing price of 19.67. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-26 that Asana (ASAN) has seen solid earnings estimate revision activity over the past month, and belongs to a strong industry as well.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASAN stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for ASAN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ASAN in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $20 based on the research report published on December 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ASAN Trading at -2.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.30%, as shares sank -7.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASAN fell by -2.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.21. In addition, Asana Inc saw 41.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASAN starting from Wan Tim M, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $19.27 back on Dec 22. After this action, Wan Tim M now owns 763,993 shares of Asana Inc, valued at $96,350 using the latest closing price.

Wan Tim M, the Chief Financial Officer of Asana Inc, sale 5,000 shares at $19.05 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that Wan Tim M is holding 763,993 shares at $95,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-72.84 for the present operating margin

+89.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Asana Inc stands at -74.52. The total capital return value is set at -73.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -76.93. Equity return is now at value -79.67, with -30.48 for asset returns.

Based on Asana Inc (ASAN), the company’s capital structure generated 76.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.23. Total debt to assets is 28.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 71.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.93.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Asana Inc (ASAN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.