Exact Sciences Corp.’s (EXAS) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, EXAS stock has gone up by 9.00%, with a monthly gain of 14.98% and a quarterly surge of 12.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.92%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.98% for Exact Sciences Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.93% for EXAS’s stock, with a 0.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Exact Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: EXAS) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for EXAS is at 1.41. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for EXAS is $91.86, which is $16.18 above the current market price. The public float for EXAS is 179.16M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.10% of that float. The average trading volume for EXAS on December 28, 2023 was 1.61M shares.

The stock price of Exact Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: EXAS) has surged by 0.04 when compared to previous closing price of 75.65, but the company has seen a 9.00% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-21 that Following the acquisitions of Paradigm and Ashion, Exact Sciences (EXAS) is offering therapy selection tests for patients with advanced cancer.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXAS stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for EXAS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EXAS in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $90 based on the research report published on December 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EXAS Trading at 16.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.92%, as shares surge +16.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXAS rose by +9.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.55. In addition, Exact Sciences Corp. saw 52.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXAS starting from Condella Sarah, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $70.00 back on Dec 14. After this action, Condella Sarah now owns 71,423 shares of Exact Sciences Corp., valued at $140,000 using the latest closing price.

Cunningham Everett, the Chief Commercial Officer of Exact Sciences Corp., sale 13,007 shares at $66.49 during a trade that took place back on Oct 12, which means that Cunningham Everett is holding 37,909 shares at $864,835 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.79 for the present operating margin

+67.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Exact Sciences Corp. stands at -29.91. The total capital return value is set at -11.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.10. Equity return is now at value -9.06, with -4.43 for asset returns.

Based on Exact Sciences Corp. (EXAS), the company’s capital structure generated 80.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.68. Total debt to assets is 36.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.38.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Exact Sciences Corp. (EXAS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.