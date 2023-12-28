Eversource Energy (ES) Stock Showcases 0.73% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Eversource Energy (ES) has gone down by -0.39% for the week, with a 3.93% rise in the past month and a 4.41% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.26% for ES. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.73% for ES’s stock, with a simple moving average of -8.45% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) Right Now?

Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ES is 0.59. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ES is $63.00, which is $1.64 above the current price. The public float for ES is 347.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.52% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ES on December 28, 2023 was 2.95M shares.

ES) stock’s latest price update

Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.13 in comparison to its previous close of 61.44, however, the company has experienced a -0.39% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-12-21 that The stock market, as measured by the S&P 500 Index SPX, continued to move higher and deeper into overbought territory. A price was paid for that on December 20, when a small amount of selling turned into an avalanche, costing the benchmark U.S. index more than 70 points in just a couple of hours of trading.

Analysts’ Opinion of ES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ES stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for ES by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for ES in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $65 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ES Trading at 6.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.69%, as shares surge +2.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ES fell by -0.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.99. In addition, Eversource Energy saw -26.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ES starting from BUTLER GREGORY B, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $64.25 back on Aug 16. After this action, BUTLER GREGORY B now owns 63,554 shares of Eversource Energy, valued at $963,795 using the latest closing price.

FORRY LINDA DORCENA, the Trustee of Eversource Energy, sale 1,554 shares at $75.03 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that FORRY LINDA DORCENA is holding 8,252 shares at $116,594 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.89 for the present operating margin

+25.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eversource Energy stands at +11.43. The total capital return value is set at 5.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.14. Equity return is now at value 7.53, with 2.16 for asset returns.

Based on Eversource Energy (ES), the company’s capital structure generated 149.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.84. Total debt to assets is 43.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 130.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.62.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Eversource Energy (ES) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.