Eventbrite Inc (EB) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EB is 2.56.

The public float for EB is 78.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.71% of that float. On December 28, 2023, EB’s average trading volume was 1.20M shares.

EB) stock's latest price update

The stock of Eventbrite Inc (NYSE: EB) has increased by 5.64 when compared to last closing price of 8.24. Despite this, the company has experienced a 8.68% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-18 that We’ve all had the experience of emptying our pockets at day’s end to find a collection of coins. Sure, you could cash them in at a Coinstar machine for some bills.

EB’s Market Performance

Eventbrite Inc (EB) has experienced a 8.68% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 30.12% rise in the past month, and a -9.32% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.12% for EB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.84% for EB stock, with a simple moving average of -0.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EB stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for EB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EB in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $13 based on the research report published on December 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EB Trading at 11.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.94%, as shares surge +27.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EB rose by +9.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.95. In addition, Eventbrite Inc saw 48.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EB starting from Baker Charles, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $8.34 back on Dec 15. After this action, Baker Charles now owns 361,319 shares of Eventbrite Inc, valued at $166,846 using the latest closing price.

Sagi Vivek, the Chief Technology Officer of Eventbrite Inc, sale 100,568 shares at $11.24 during a trade that took place back on Aug 08, which means that Sagi Vivek is holding 181,721 shares at $1,130,606 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EB

Equity return is now at value -13.07, with -2.26 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Eventbrite Inc (EB) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.