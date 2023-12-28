Evaluating the Ups and Downs of TC Energy Corporation’s (TRP) Stock

The stock of TC Energy Corporation (TRP) has seen a 2.56% increase in the past week, with a 10.28% gain in the past month, and a 12.09% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.48% for TRP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.90% for TRP stock, with a simple moving average of 6.37% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TC Energy Corporation (NYSE: TRP) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for TRP is also noteworthy at 0.84. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for TRP is 1.04B, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.29% of that float. The average trading volume of TRP on December 28, 2023 was 2.92M shares.

TRP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of TC Energy Corporation (NYSE: TRP) has surged by 0.10 when compared to previous closing price of 40.39, but the company has seen a 2.56% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-27 that Enbridge and TC Energy are attractive dividend growth stocks for retirees with defensive and durable business models. As a result, we view them both as dream retiree dividend stocks. We compare them side-by-side and offer our take on which is the better buy today.

TRP Trading at 10.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.20%, as shares surge +8.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRP rose by +2.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.70. In addition, TC Energy Corporation saw 1.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TRP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.61 for the present operating margin

+44.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for TC Energy Corporation stands at +5.25. The total capital return value is set at 6.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.91. Equity return is now at value 0.05, with 0.01 for asset returns.

Based on TC Energy Corporation (TRP), the company’s capital structure generated 172.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.34. Total debt to assets is 51.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 160.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.48.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.43.

Conclusion

In summary, TC Energy Corporation (TRP) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.