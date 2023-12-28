Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Reliance Global Group Inc’s (RELI) Stock

The stock of Reliance Global Group Inc (RELI) has seen a -12.20% decrease in the past week, with a -51.59% drop in the past month, and a -78.14% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.80% for RELI.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -23.34% for RELI’s stock, with a -81.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Reliance Global Group Inc (NASDAQ: RELI) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.44.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for RELI is 2.54M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.35% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RELI on December 28, 2023 was 523.45K shares.

The stock price of Reliance Global Group Inc (NASDAQ: RELI) has jumped by 10.21 compared to previous close of 0.47. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -12.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-21 that Reliance Global (NASDAQ: RELI ) stock is on the move Tuesday after the retail insurance company announced plans for a proposed public share offering. Initially, shares of RELI stock were falling this morning after it announced a proposed public stock offering after markets closed on Monday.

RELI Trading at -54.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RELI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.72%, as shares sank -48.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -75.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RELI fell by -12.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6517. In addition, Reliance Global Group Inc saw -93.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RELI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+130.73 for the present operating margin

+62.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Reliance Global Group Inc stands at +38.59. The total capital return value is set at 151.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 50.08. Equity return is now at value -97.17, with -47.19 for asset returns.

Based on Reliance Global Group Inc (RELI), the company’s capital structure generated 186.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.05. Total debt to assets is 43.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 165.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.39.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Reliance Global Group Inc (RELI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.