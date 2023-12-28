Evaluating the Impact of -1.91 Increase on Ur-Energy Inc.’s (URG) Stock

In the past week, URG stock has gone up by 5.48%, with a monthly decline of -8.33% and a quarterly plunge of -2.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.90%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.35% for Ur-Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.61% for URG’s stock, with a 26.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) Right Now?

and the 36-month beta value for URG is at 1.16.

The public float for URG is 252.49M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.17% of that float. The average trading volume for URG on December 28, 2023 was 2.10M shares.

URG) stock’s latest price update

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG)’s stock price has plunge by -1.91relation to previous closing price of 1.57. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.48% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-17 that The uranium market is experiencing a resurgence due to a re-focus on uranium as a green and efficient source of baseload energy. Ur-Energy has entered into several agreements for uranium production and has a feasible production ramp-up plan in place. Further upside exists beyond the Lost Creek production that the market is not yet pricing in.

Analysts’ Opinion of URG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for URG stocks, with FBR Capital repeating the rating for URG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for URG in the upcoming period, according to FBR Capital is $1 based on the research report published on September 02, 2016 of the previous year 2016.

URG Trading at -1.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought URG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.90%, as shares sank -4.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, URG rose by +5.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5455. In addition, Ur-Energy Inc. saw 33.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at URG starting from FRANKLIN JAMES M., who sale 50,527 shares at the price of $1.54 back on Dec 11. After this action, FRANKLIN JAMES M. now owns 616,133 shares of Ur-Energy Inc., valued at $77,640 using the latest closing price.

Parker Thomas H, the Director of Ur-Energy Inc., sale 50,527 shares at $1.55 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that Parker Thomas H is holding 327,737 shares at $78,105 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for URG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-104178.95 for the present operating margin

-72405.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ur-Energy Inc. stands at -90210.53. The total capital return value is set at -25.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.00. Equity return is now at value -43.05, with -24.42 for asset returns.

Based on Ur-Energy Inc. (URG), the company’s capital structure generated 17.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.05. Total debt to assets is 10.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 31.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.