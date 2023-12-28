Erayak Power Solution Group Inc (RAYA) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Erayak Power Solution Group Inc (NASDAQ: RAYA) has increased by 50.73 when compared to last closing price of 0.71.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 87.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-17 that Wenzhou, China, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. (“Erayak” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RAYA), a leading manufacturer, designer, and exporter of high-quality products in the power supply industry, will be participating in two upcoming conferences in October 2023.

Is It Worth Investing in Erayak Power Solution Group Inc (NASDAQ: RAYA) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for RAYA is at 1.35. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for RAYA is 3.60M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.03% of that float. The average trading volume for RAYA on December 28, 2023 was 14.86K shares.

RAYA’s Market Performance

RAYA’s stock has seen a 87.72% increase for the week, with a 33.92% rise in the past month and a -0.93% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 34.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 19.53% for Erayak Power Solution Group Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 53.01% for RAYA’s stock, with a -27.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RAYA Trading at 35.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RAYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 34.18%, as shares surge +35.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RAYA rose by +87.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7133. In addition, Erayak Power Solution Group Inc saw -46.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RAYA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.17 for the present operating margin

+24.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Erayak Power Solution Group Inc stands at +12.96. The total capital return value is set at 17.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.31.

Based on Erayak Power Solution Group Inc (RAYA), the company’s capital structure generated 55.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.82. Total debt to assets is 28.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Erayak Power Solution Group Inc (RAYA) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.