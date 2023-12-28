Equity Residential Properties Trust (EQR) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Equity Residential Properties Trust (NYSE: EQR) has increased by 0.75 when compared to last closing price of 61.41. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.63% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Stockmarketcom reported 2023-12-21 that REIT stocks for your late December 2023 watchlist.

Is It Worth Investing in Equity Residential Properties Trust (NYSE: EQR) Right Now?

Equity Residential Properties Trust (NYSE: EQR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for EQR is at 0.88. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for EQR is $63.81, which is $1.94 above the current market price. The public float for EQR is 372.68M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.64% of that float. The average trading volume for EQR on December 28, 2023 was 2.24M shares.

EQR’s Market Performance

The stock of Equity Residential Properties Trust (EQR) has seen a 0.63% increase in the past week, with a 9.49% rise in the past month, and a 5.87% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.76% for EQR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.01% for EQR’s stock, with a 0.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EQR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EQR stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for EQR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EQR in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $58 based on the research report published on December 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EQR Trading at 7.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.47%, as shares surge +8.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQR rose by +0.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.73. In addition, Equity Residential Properties Trust saw 4.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EQR starting from NEITHERCUT DAVID J, who sale 36,564 shares at the price of $60.94 back on Dec 15. After this action, NEITHERCUT DAVID J now owns 0 shares of Equity Residential Properties Trust, valued at $2,228,210 using the latest closing price.

NEITHERCUT DAVID J, the Chairman of the Board of Equity Residential Properties Trust, sale 25,000 shares at $58.18 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that NEITHERCUT DAVID J is holding 0 shares at $1,454,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EQR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.97 for the present operating margin

+31.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Equity Residential Properties Trust stands at +28.68. The total capital return value is set at 4.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.18. Equity return is now at value 6.18, with 3.38 for asset returns.

Based on Equity Residential Properties Trust (EQR), the company’s capital structure generated 71.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.86. Total debt to assets is 39.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 155.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Equity Residential Properties Trust (EQR) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.