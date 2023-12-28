Enlink Midstream LLC (ENLC) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Enlink Midstream LLC (NYSE: ENLC) is above average at 19.08x. The 36-month beta value for ENLC is also noteworthy at 2.33. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ENLC is $14.18, which is $2.01 above than the current price. The public float for ENLC is 228.84M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.37% of that float. The average trading volume of ENLC on December 28, 2023 was 2.07M shares.

ENLC) stock’s latest price update

Enlink Midstream LLC (NYSE: ENLC) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.65 in relation to its previous close of 12.25. However, the company has experienced a -2.48% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-12-06 that The commodity cycle is in full steam ahead mode, with one of the biggest markets (oil) taking the spotlight. Now that the Saudis have reiterated their commitment for OPEC to implement production cuts next year, which is a development that analysts at Goldman Sachs NYSE: GS are counting on to be proven right on their $100 a barrel targets.

ENLC’s Market Performance

Enlink Midstream LLC (ENLC) has experienced a -2.48% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -6.81% drop in the past month, and a -2.56% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.84% for ENLC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.61% for ENLC stock, with a simple moving average of 6.71% for the last 200 days.

ENLC Trading at -3.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENLC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.05%, as shares sank -6.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENLC fell by -2.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.72. In addition, Enlink Midstream LLC saw -1.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENLC starting from Brooks Alaina K, who sale 35,023 shares at the price of $12.00 back on Aug 11. After this action, Brooks Alaina K now owns 465,486 shares of Enlink Midstream LLC, valued at $420,276 using the latest closing price.

Brooks Alaina K, the EVP, CL&AO, and Secretary of Enlink Midstream LLC, sale 40,210 shares at $12.05 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Brooks Alaina K is holding 500,509 shares at $484,530 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENLC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.98 for the present operating margin

+8.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enlink Midstream LLC stands at +3.79. The total capital return value is set at 8.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.10. Equity return is now at value 25.77, with 3.34 for asset returns.

Based on Enlink Midstream LLC (ENLC), the company’s capital structure generated 368.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.66. Total debt to assets is 51.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 366.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 78.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.59 and the total asset turnover is 1.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.

Conclusion

In summary, Enlink Midstream LLC (ENLC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.