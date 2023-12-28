Energous Corp (WATT) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Energous Corp (NASDAQ: WATT) has decreased by -6.31 when compared to last closing price of 2.06.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -6.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Craig MacPhail – Investor Relations Cesar Johnston – President and Chief Executive Officer Susan Kim Van Dongen – Interim Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Suji Desilva – ROTH Capital Partners, LLC Jon Hickman – Ladenburg Thalmann Operator Hello. Good day, and welcome to the Energous Corporation Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Is It Worth Investing in Energous Corp (NASDAQ: WATT) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WATT is 2.59. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Energous Corp (WATT) is $3.50, which is $1.57 above the current market price. The public float for WATT is 5.10M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.51% of that float. On December 28, 2023, WATT’s average trading volume was 44.98K shares.

WATT’s Market Performance

The stock of Energous Corp (WATT) has seen a -6.84% decrease in the past week, with a -7.66% drop in the past month, and a 15.57% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.62% for WATT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.25% for WATT’s stock, with a -58.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WATT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WATT stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for WATT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WATT in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $6.50 based on the research report published on May 01, 2019 of the previous year 2019.

WATT Trading at -0.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WATT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.58%, as shares sank -7.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WATT fell by -6.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.01. In addition, Energous Corp saw -88.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WATT starting from Johnston Cesar, who purchase 52,000 shares at the price of $1.82 back on Nov 13. After this action, Johnston Cesar now owns 91,651 shares of Energous Corp, valued at $94,640 using the latest closing price.

MANNINA WILLIAM T, the Acting CFO (Interim) of Energous Corp, sale 22,356 shares at $0.30 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that MANNINA WILLIAM T is holding 181,872 shares at $6,640 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WATT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3040.91 for the present operating margin

-164.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Energous Corp stands at -3086.41. The total capital return value is set at -69.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -72.05. Equity return is now at value -94.37, with -77.34 for asset returns.

Based on Energous Corp (WATT), the company’s capital structure generated 7.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.40. Total debt to assets is 6.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -24.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.12.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Energous Corp (WATT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.