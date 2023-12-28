Eldorado Gold Corp. (EGO) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.22. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Eldorado Gold Corp. (EGO) is $17.59, which is -$0.29 below the current market price. The public float for EGO is 201.05M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EGO on December 28, 2023 was 1.84M shares.

EGO stock's latest price update

Eldorado Gold Corp. (NYSE: EGO) has seen a decline in its stock price by 0.00 in relation to its previous close of 13.30. However, the company has experienced a 0.83% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

EGO’s Market Performance

Eldorado Gold Corp. (EGO) has seen a 0.83% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 8.48% gain in the past month and a 47.94% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.40% for EGO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.43% for EGO stock, with a simple moving average of 27.40% for the last 200 days.

EGO Trading at 14.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.89%, as shares surge +2.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGO rose by +0.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.88. In addition, Eldorado Gold Corp. saw 59.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.11 for the present operating margin

+13.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eldorado Gold Corp. stands at -5.64. The total capital return value is set at 1.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.26. Equity return is now at value 10.87, with 7.75 for asset returns.

Based on Eldorado Gold Corp. (EGO), the company’s capital structure generated 15.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.76. Total debt to assets is 11.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.00.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Eldorado Gold Corp. (EGO) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.