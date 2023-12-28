Eightco Holdings Inc (OCTO) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Eightco Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OCTO) has increased by 14.01 when compared to last closing price of 0.48.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 12.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-19 that SAFETY HARBOR, Florida, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Eightco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCTO) (“Eightco” or the “Company”), announced today that its participation at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference, held September 11-13, 2023, provided Eightco with a platform to attract attention from industry leaders.

Is It Worth Investing in Eightco Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OCTO) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.25. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for OCTO is 4.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.98% of that float. On December 28, 2023, the average trading volume of OCTO was 81.41K shares.

OCTO’s Market Performance

The stock of Eightco Holdings Inc (OCTO) has seen a 12.29% increase in the past week, with a -14.98% drop in the past month, and a -5.16% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.23% for OCTO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.85% for OCTO’s stock, with a -63.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

OCTO Trading at -1.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OCTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.19%, as shares sank -18.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OCTO rose by +12.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5841. In addition, Eightco Holdings Inc saw -94.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OCTO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-44.65 for the present operating margin

+6.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eightco Holdings Inc stands at -148.51. The total capital return value is set at -71.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch -246.77. Equity return is now at value -1496.89, with -168.07 for asset returns.

Based on Eightco Holdings Inc (OCTO), the company’s capital structure generated 564.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.95. Total debt to assets is 59.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 533.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 50.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

Conclusion

To sum up, Eightco Holdings Inc (OCTO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.