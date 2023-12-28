Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (EWTX) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.01. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for EWTX is 35.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 19.59% of that float. On December 28, 2023, the average trading volume of EWTX was 353.38K shares.

EWTX) stock's latest price update

The stock price of Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: EWTX) has surged by 27.10 when compared to previous closing price of 9.52, but the company has seen a 32.10% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC Television reported 2023-12-26 that Laura Chico, Wedbush Biotech Analyst, joins ‘Closing Bell Overtime’ to talk investing in biotech.

EWTX’s Market Performance

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (EWTX) has experienced a 32.10% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 94.85% rise in the past month, and a 98.36% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.37% for EWTX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 64.94% for EWTX stock, with a simple moving average of 65.03% for the last 200 days.

EWTX Trading at 76.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EWTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 5.40% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.58%, as shares surge +102.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +74.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EWTX rose by +32.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +57.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.64. In addition, Edgewise Therapeutics Inc saw 35.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EWTX starting from Donovan Joanne M., who sale 3,254 shares at the price of $8.90 back on May 02. After this action, Donovan Joanne M. now owns 9,960 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics Inc, valued at $28,977 using the latest closing price.

KOCH KEVIN, the President and CEO of Edgewise Therapeutics Inc, sale 3,203 shares at $8.90 during a trade that took place back on May 02, which means that KOCH KEVIN is holding 7,213 shares at $28,522 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EWTX

The total capital return value is set at -22.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.65. Equity return is now at value -27.44, with -25.98 for asset returns.

Based on Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (EWTX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.26. Total debt to assets is 1.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.08.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 21.53.

Conclusion

To sum up, Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (EWTX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.