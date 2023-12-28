Draganfly Inc (DPRO) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DPRO is 1.53. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for DPRO is 42.82M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.47% of that float. On December 28, 2023, DPRO’s average trading volume was 232.21K shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

DPRO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ: DPRO) has dropped by -5.64 compared to previous close of 0.47. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -10.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-01 that Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) witnesses a hammer chart pattern, indicating support found by the stock after losing some value lately. This coupled with an upward trend in earnings estimate revisions could mean a trend reversal for the stock in the near term.

DPRO’s Market Performance

Draganfly Inc (DPRO) has experienced a -10.82% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -20.39% drop in the past month, and a -43.60% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.35% for DPRO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.95% for DPRO’s stock, with a -52.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DPRO Trading at -22.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DPRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.00%, as shares sank -18.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DPRO fell by -11.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5182. In addition, Draganfly Inc saw -40.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DPRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-357.91 for the present operating margin

+0.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Draganfly Inc stands at -363.63. The total capital return value is set at -115.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -118.48. Equity return is now at value -237.60, with -189.50 for asset returns.

Based on Draganfly Inc (DPRO), the company’s capital structure generated 3.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.42. Total debt to assets is 2.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.04.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Draganfly Inc (DPRO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.