DigitalBridge Group Inc (DBRG) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of DigitalBridge Group Inc (DBRG) has seen a 0.23% increase in the past week, with a 3.65% gain in the past month, and a 4.84% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.71% for DBRG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.09% for DBRG’s stock, with a 17.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in DigitalBridge Group Inc (NYSE: DBRG) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DBRG is 2.00. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for DBRG is 161.65M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.95% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DBRG on December 28, 2023 was 1.76M shares.

DBRG) stock’s latest price update

DigitalBridge Group Inc (NYSE: DBRG)’s stock price has increased by 0.70 compared to its previous closing price of 17.21. However, the company has seen a 0.23% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-27 that REITs doubled after the 2020 crash. Valuations are today comparable, and some REITs could double again in the coming years. Here are two REITs that we are buying ahead of their recovery.

Analysts’ Opinion of DBRG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DBRG stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for DBRG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DBRG in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $27 based on the research report published on December 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DBRG Trading at 5.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DBRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.02%, as shares surge +4.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DBRG rose by +0.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.01. In addition, DigitalBridge Group Inc saw 58.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DBRG starting from DigitalBridge Group, Inc., who sale 34,911,944 shares at the price of $6.00 back on Mar 01. After this action, DigitalBridge Group, Inc. now owns 79,001 shares of DigitalBridge Group Inc, valued at $209,471,664 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DBRG

Equity return is now at value 4.87, with 0.88 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, DigitalBridge Group Inc (DBRG) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.