Dexcom Inc (DXCM) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ: DXCM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 137.07x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.22. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Dexcom Inc (DXCM) by analysts is $134.75, which is $11.02 above the current market price. The public float for DXCM is 380.89M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.02% of that float. On December 28, 2023, the average trading volume of DXCM was 4.72M shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

DXCM) stock’s latest price update

Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ: DXCM) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.15 in relation to its previous close of 123.55. However, the company has experienced a 0.36% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons reported 2023-12-26 that Baird is bullish on Boston Scientific, Insulet, and DexCom, stocks set to benefit as those companies ramp up sales.

DXCM’s Market Performance

DXCM’s stock has risen by 0.36% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.55% and a quarterly rise of 34.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.14% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.76% for Dexcom Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.69% for DXCM’s stock, with a 10.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DXCM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DXCM stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for DXCM by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for DXCM in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $131 based on the research report published on May 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DXCM Trading at 18.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DXCM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.14%, as shares surge +10.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +56.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DXCM rose by +0.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $119.91. In addition, Dexcom Inc saw 9.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DXCM starting from AUGUSTINOS NICHOLAS, who sale 3,976 shares at the price of $123.02 back on Dec 15. After this action, AUGUSTINOS NICHOLAS now owns 34,040 shares of Dexcom Inc, valued at $489,128 using the latest closing price.

ALTMAN STEVEN R, the Director of Dexcom Inc, sale 2,000 shares at $122.77 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that ALTMAN STEVEN R is holding 54,700 shares at $245,548 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DXCM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.44 for the present operating margin

+64.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dexcom Inc stands at +11.73. The total capital return value is set at 9.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.99. Equity return is now at value 18.42, with 6.56 for asset returns.

Based on Dexcom Inc (DXCM), the company’s capital structure generated 100.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.15. Total debt to assets is 39.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.

Conclusion

To sum up, Dexcom Inc (DXCM) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.