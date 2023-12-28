DermTech Inc (DMTK) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 2.50. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for DMTK is 30.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 18.84% of that float. On December 28, 2023, the average trading volume of DMTK was 385.34K shares.

DermTech Inc (NASDAQ: DMTK)'s stock price has increased by 18.99 compared to its previous closing price of 1.58. However, the company has seen a 25.33% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

DMTK’s Market Performance

DermTech Inc (DMTK) has experienced a 25.33% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 26.17% rise in the past month, and a 22.88% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.89% for DMTK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 23.04% for DMTK’s stock, with a -21.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DMTK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DMTK stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for DMTK by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DMTK in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $48 based on the research report published on July 18, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

DMTK Trading at 29.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DMTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.83%, as shares surge +12.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DMTK rose by +25.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5385. In addition, DermTech Inc saw 6.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DMTK starting from Sun Kevin M, who sale 447 shares at the price of $1.45 back on Dec 11. After this action, Sun Kevin M now owns 277,499 shares of DermTech Inc, valued at $648 using the latest closing price.

Ibarra Claudia, the Chief Operating Officer of DermTech Inc, sale 331 shares at $1.45 during a trade that took place back on Dec 11, which means that Ibarra Claudia is holding 193,547 shares at $480 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DMTK

Equity return is now at value -96.49, with -66.29 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, DermTech Inc (DMTK) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.