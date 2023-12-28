DENTSPLY Sirona Inc (XRAY) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for XRAY is 1.04. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for XRAY is $34.75, which is -$0.88 below the current price. The public float for XRAY is 209.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of XRAY on December 28, 2023 was 3.55M shares.

XRAY) stock’s latest price update

DENTSPLY Sirona Inc (NASDAQ: XRAY)’s stock price has plunge by 0.25relation to previous closing price of 35.54. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.59% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-10 that CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (“Dentsply Sirona” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: XRAY) today announced its participation at upcoming conferences.

XRAY’s Market Performance

XRAY’s stock has risen by 2.59% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 13.18% and a quarterly rise of 4.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.64% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.40% for DENTSPLY Sirona Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.48% for XRAY stock, with a simple moving average of -2.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XRAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XRAY stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for XRAY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for XRAY in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $35 based on the research report published on November 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

XRAY Trading at 13.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XRAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.64%, as shares surge +13.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XRAY rose by +2.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.36. In addition, DENTSPLY Sirona Inc saw 11.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XRAY starting from LUCIER GREGORY T, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $31.44 back on Nov 22. After this action, LUCIER GREGORY T now owns 43,121 shares of DENTSPLY Sirona Inc, valued at $314,400 using the latest closing price.

Campion Simon D, the President, CEO & Member of BOD of DENTSPLY Sirona Inc, purchase 10,000 shares at $29.70 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that Campion Simon D is holding 243,930 shares at $297,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XRAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.36 for the present operating margin

+54.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for DENTSPLY Sirona Inc stands at -24.22. The total capital return value is set at 5.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.79. Equity return is now at value -6.12, with -2.91 for asset returns.

Based on DENTSPLY Sirona Inc (XRAY), the company’s capital structure generated 56.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.04. Total debt to assets is 28.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.

Conclusion

In conclusion, DENTSPLY Sirona Inc (XRAY) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.