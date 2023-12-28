DatChat Inc’s (DATS) Stock: A 39.72% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of DatChat Inc (DATS) has gone up by 40.72% for the week, with a 45.99% rise in the past month and a 2.82% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.79% for DATS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 39.72% for DATS’s stock, with a -29.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in DatChat Inc (NASDAQ: DATS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DATS is 2.31.

The public float for DATS is 1.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DATS on December 28, 2023 was 12.77K shares.

DATS) stock’s latest price update

DatChat Inc (NASDAQ: DATS)’s stock price has plunge by 31.31relation to previous closing price of 2.08. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 40.72% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-09-08 that NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DatChat (Nasdaq: DATS), a private messaging, social media, and metaverse company, today announced that it will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference, being held in person and virtually from September 11-13, 2023. Event: H.C. Wainwright In-Person Presentation Date: September 11th, 2023 Time: 1:30pm ET Registration: Link *Please note that Company presentation date and time are subject to change. Attendees may refer to t.

DATS Trading at 45.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DATS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.21%, as shares surge +39.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DATS rose by +40.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.99. In addition, DatChat Inc saw 10.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DATS

Equity return is now at value -93.16, with -89.07 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, DatChat Inc (DATS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.