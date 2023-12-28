D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) has seen a 1.01% increase in the past week, with a 20.18% gain in the past month, and a 41.81% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.05% for DHI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.13% for DHI’s stock, with a 31.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE: DHI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE: DHI) is above average at 10.96x. The 36-month beta value for DHI is also noteworthy at 1.63. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DHI is $151.79, which is $0.04 above than the current price. The public float for DHI is 294.10M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.30% of that float. The average trading volume of DHI on December 28, 2023 was 2.67M shares.

DHI) stock’s latest price update

D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE: DHI)’s stock price has plunge by 0.69relation to previous closing price of 150.71. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.01% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC Television reported 2023-12-27 that Jay McCanless, Wedbush housing analyst, joins ‘Power Lunch’ to discuss the housing sector.

Analysts’ Opinion of DHI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DHI stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for DHI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DHI in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $164 based on the research report published on December 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DHI Trading at 21.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.54%, as shares surge +20.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DHI rose by +1.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +58.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $141.62. In addition, D.R. Horton Inc. saw 70.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DHI starting from ANDERSON BRADLEY S, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $152.00 back on Dec 14. After this action, ANDERSON BRADLEY S now owns 30,208 shares of D.R. Horton Inc., valued at $1,520,000 using the latest closing price.

Odom Aron M., the SVP, Controller and PAO of D.R. Horton Inc., sale 1,213 shares at $153.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Odom Aron M. is holding 5,103 shares at $185,592 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.60 for the present operating margin

+26.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for D.R. Horton Inc. stands at +13.38. The total capital return value is set at 23.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.13. Equity return is now at value 22.55, with 14.94 for asset returns.

Based on D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI), the company’s capital structure generated 22.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.47. Total debt to assets is 15.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 83.44 and the total asset turnover is 1.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.20.

Conclusion

In summary, D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.