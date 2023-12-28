Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CBAY) has jumped by 3.91 compared to previous close of 23.55. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-06 that NEWARK, Calif., Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY), a biopharmaceutical company focused on innovative therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases, today announced that members of its management team will participate in the UBS Biopharma Conference, November 8-9t h in Miami Beach, FL, the Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference, November 28-30th, in New York, NY, and the Evercore ISI 6th Annual HealthCONx Conference, November 28-30th, in Miami, Florida.

Is It Worth Investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CBAY) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for CBAY is at 0.30. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CBAY is $26.00, which is $1.53 above the current market price. The public float for CBAY is 108.18M, and currently, shorts hold a 11.20% of that float. The average trading volume for CBAY on December 28, 2023 was 1.93M shares.

CBAY’s Market Performance

CBAY’s stock has seen a 8.13% increase for the week, with a 34.45% rise in the past month and a 62.38% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.37% for Cymabay Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.70% for CBAY’s stock, with a 88.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CBAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CBAY stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CBAY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CBAY in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $18 based on the research report published on August 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CBAY Trading at 34.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.77% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.89%, as shares surge +35.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +69.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBAY rose by +8.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +173.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.47. In addition, Cymabay Therapeutics Inc saw 290.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CBAY starting from McWherter Charles, who sale 11,332 shares at the price of $21.48 back on Dec 18. After this action, McWherter Charles now owns 15,000 shares of Cymabay Therapeutics Inc, valued at $243,441 using the latest closing price.

Menold Daniel, the Vice President, Finance of Cymabay Therapeutics Inc, sale 21,497 shares at $21.99 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Menold Daniel is holding 0 shares at $472,646 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CBAY

The total capital return value is set at -59.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch -68.31. Equity return is now at value -46.64, with -29.53 for asset returns.

Based on Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY), the company’s capital structure generated 251.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.55. Total debt to assets is 64.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 249.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 84.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.94.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.