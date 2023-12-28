Cushman & Wakefield plc’s (CWK) Stock: A 15.69% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

In the past week, CWK stock has gone up by 2.72%, with a monthly gain of 30.75% and a quarterly surge of 48.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.45%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.32% for Cushman & Wakefield plc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.69% for CWK’s stock, with a 24.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE: CWK) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.41.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) is $10.17, which is -$0.8 below the current market price. The public float for CWK is 199.94M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.53% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CWK on December 28, 2023 was 2.86M shares.

CWK) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE: CWK) has increased by 1.95 when compared to last closing price of 10.76. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.72% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of CWK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CWK stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for CWK by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CWK in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $12 based on the research report published on December 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CWK Trading at 30.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CWK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.45%, as shares surge +28.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CWK rose by +2.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.60. In addition, Cushman & Wakefield plc saw -11.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CWK starting from Robinson Nathaniel, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $8.82 back on Dec 08. After this action, Robinson Nathaniel now owns 29,459 shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc, valued at $176,400 using the latest closing price.

TPG GP A, LLC, the 10% Owner of Cushman & Wakefield plc, sale 10,000,000 shares at $7.63 during a trade that took place back on Nov 07, which means that TPG GP A, LLC is holding 24,832,955 shares at $76,300,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CWK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.57 for the present operating margin

+17.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cushman & Wakefield plc stands at +1.94. The total capital return value is set at 8.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.82. Equity return is now at value -4.79, with -0.99 for asset returns.

Based on Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK), the company’s capital structure generated 216.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.40. Total debt to assets is 45.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 213.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.67 and the total asset turnover is 1.28.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.