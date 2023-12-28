Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO): A Technical Analysis

The public float for CRDO is 109.89M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.38% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CRDO on December 28, 2023 was 1.89M shares.

CRDO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) has increased by 0.50 when compared to last closing price of 19.84.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-20 that Does Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (CRDO) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors?

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

CRDO’s Market Performance

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) has seen a 5.00% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 7.61% gain in the past month and a 32.76% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.53% for CRDO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.39% for CRDO’s stock, with a 38.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRDO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRDO stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for CRDO by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for CRDO in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $20 based on the research report published on November 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CRDO Trading at 16.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRDO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.85%, as shares surge +4.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRDO rose by +5.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +134.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.96. In addition, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd saw 49.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRDO starting from Brennan William Joseph, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $17.71 back on Nov 17. After this action, Brennan William Joseph now owns 3,867,421 shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd, valued at $265,662 using the latest closing price.

Brennan William Joseph, the Pres & Chief Executive Officer of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd, sale 15,000 shares at $14.45 during a trade that took place back on Oct 24, which means that Brennan William Joseph is holding 3,927,421 shares at $216,762 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRDO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.22 for the present operating margin

+57.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd stands at -8.98. The total capital return value is set at -5.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.66. Equity return is now at value -9.06, with -7.67 for asset returns.

Based on Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO), the company’s capital structure generated 4.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.27. Total debt to assets is 3.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.58.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.