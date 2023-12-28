Container Store Group Inc (TCS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Container Store Group Inc (NYSE: TCS) has dropped by -5.26 compared to previous close of 2.47. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-01 that Container Store Group (TCS) reports second-quarter fiscal 2023 results where revenues decline 19.4% year over year due to a 19.8% fall in container store retail unit sales.

Is It Worth Investing in Container Store Group Inc (NYSE: TCS) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for TCS is also noteworthy at 1.40. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TCS is $2.00, which is -$0.34 below than the current price. The public float for TCS is 33.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.36% of that float. The average trading volume of TCS on December 28, 2023 was 294.40K shares.

TCS’s Market Performance

TCS stock saw an increase of -0.43% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 24.47% and a quarterly increase of 17.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.88%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.52% for Container Store Group Inc (TCS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.51% for TCS’s stock, with a -10.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TCS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TCS stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for TCS by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for TCS in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $3.50 based on the research report published on August 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TCS Trading at 17.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.88%, as shares surge +25.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCS fell by -0.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.12. In addition, Container Store Group Inc saw -45.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TCS starting from Malhotra Satish, who purchase 16,715 shares at the price of $1.82 back on Nov 13. After this action, Malhotra Satish now owns 754,653 shares of Container Store Group Inc, valued at $30,359 using the latest closing price.

Malhotra Satish, the CEO & PRESIDENT of Container Store Group Inc, purchase 12,417 shares at $2.44 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that Malhotra Satish is holding 737,938 shares at $30,307 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TCS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.94 for the present operating margin

+53.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Container Store Group Inc stands at -15.17. The total capital return value is set at 8.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.33. Equity return is now at value -65.93, with -20.21 for asset returns.

Based on Container Store Group Inc (TCS), the company’s capital structure generated 205.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.28. Total debt to assets is 54.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 182.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 35.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

In summary, Container Store Group Inc (TCS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.