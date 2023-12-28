Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED): A Technical Analysis

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE: ED) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.36. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”
The average price point forecasted by analysts for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) is $87.58, which is -$2.22 below the current market price. The public float for ED is 344.67M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.80% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ED on December 28, 2023 was 2.22M shares.
ED) stock’s latest price update
Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE: ED) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.52 compared to its previous closing price of 90.27. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-20 that Note: The following is an excerpt from this week’s Earnings Trends report. You can access the full report that contains detailed historical actual and estimates for the current and following periods, please click here>>>
ED’s Market Performance
Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) has seen a -0.56% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -0.96% decline in the past month and a 3.66% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.67% for ED. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.29% for ED’s stock, with a simple moving average of -2.61% for the last 200 days.
Analysts’ Opinion of ED
Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ED stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ED by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for ED in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $94 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.
ED Trading at -0.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought ED to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.02% of loss for the given period.
Volatility was left at 1.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.27%, as shares sank -1.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.29% upper at present.
During the last 5 trading sessions, ED fell by -0.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $90.93. In addition, Consolidated Edison, Inc. saw -5.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.
Insider Trading
Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ED starting from Miller Joseph, who purchase 1 shares at the price of $90.95 back on Dec 15. After this action, Miller Joseph now owns 1,148 shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc., valued at $92 using the latest closing price.
Ho Christina, the VP, Strategic Planning of Consolidated Edison, Inc., sale 100 shares at $92.02 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Ho Christina is holding 222 shares at $9,202 based on the most recent closing price.
Stock Fundamentals for ED
Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:
- +16.69 for the present operating margin
- +60.98 for the gross margin
The net margin for Consolidated Edison, Inc. stands at +10.60. The total capital return value is set at 5.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.92. Equity return is now at value 11.36, with 3.65 for asset returns.
Based on Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED), the company’s capital structure generated 118.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.13. Total debt to assets is 35.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.73.
When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.
Conclusion
To put it simply, Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.