Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (COEP): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -0.81. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for COEP is 22.36M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of COEP on December 28, 2023 was 112.74K shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

COEP) stock’s latest price update

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: COEP)’s stock price has dropped by -6.21 in relation to previous closing price of 0.82. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -10.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-05-03 that What would happen if performance grading suddenly disappeared? No more dreaded annual job reviews

COEP’s Market Performance

COEP’s stock has fallen by -10.62% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -33.62% and a quarterly drop of -28.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.36% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.20% for Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -23.32% for COEP’s stock, with a -40.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

COEP Trading at -30.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.36%, as shares sank -31.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COEP fell by -10.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9865. In addition, Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc saw -49.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COEP starting from Salkind Gene, who purchase 4,006 shares at the price of $1.01 back on Aug 29. After this action, Salkind Gene now owns 4,046 shares of Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, valued at $4,046 using the latest closing price.

Salkind Gene, the Director of Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, purchase 28,638 shares at $0.91 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that Salkind Gene is holding 28,638 shares at $26,061 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COEP

The total capital return value is set at -90.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch -101.62. Equity return is now at value -341.03, with -284.12 for asset returns.

Based on Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (COEP), the company’s capital structure generated 35.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.21. Total debt to assets is 21.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.53.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.16.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (COEP) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.