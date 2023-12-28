Co-Diagnostics Inc (CODX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: CODX) has jumped by 23.48 compared to previous close of 1.15. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 23.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Andrew Benson – Head of Investor Relations Dwight Egan – Chief Executive Officer Brian Brown – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Operator Hello. Welcome to the Co-Diagnostics Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

Is It Worth Investing in Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: CODX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CODX is -0.75. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Co-Diagnostics Inc (CODX) is $3.00, which is $1.58 above the current market price. The public float for CODX is 29.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.23% of that float. On December 28, 2023, CODX’s average trading volume was 74.92K shares.

CODX’s Market Performance

The stock of Co-Diagnostics Inc (CODX) has seen a 23.48% increase in the past week, with a 31.48% rise in the past month, and a 32.71% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.90% for CODX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.43% for CODX’s stock, with a 10.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CODX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CODX stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for CODX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CODX in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $5 based on the research report published on August 12, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CODX Trading at 19.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CODX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.42%, as shares surge +29.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CODX rose by +23.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2050. In addition, Co-Diagnostics Inc saw -43.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CODX starting from Brown Brian Lee, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $1.90 back on Mar 20. After this action, Brown Brian Lee now owns 76,236 shares of Co-Diagnostics Inc, valued at $5,697 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CODX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-33.87 for the present operating margin

+80.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Co-Diagnostics Inc stands at -41.61. The total capital return value is set at -9.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.43. Equity return is now at value -36.31, with -33.18 for asset returns.

Based on Co-Diagnostics Inc (CODX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.30. Total debt to assets is 0.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -9.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 23.94.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Co-Diagnostics Inc (CODX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.