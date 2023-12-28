CNX Resources Corp (CNX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

CNX Resources Corp (NYSE: CNX) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.97 in relation to its previous close of 20.55. However, the company has experienced a 1.04% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-16 that CNX Resources’ (CNX) production activities in the Appalachian basin region are likely to aid its earnings and revenues. Its dependence on third parties for natural gas transportation is a headwind.

Is It Worth Investing in CNX Resources Corp (NYSE: CNX) Right Now?

CNX Resources Corp (NYSE: CNX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.72x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CNX is 1.30. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CNX is $22.92, which is $2.57 above the current price. The public float for CNX is 154.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 20.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CNX on December 28, 2023 was 2.66M shares.

CNX’s Market Performance

CNX stock saw a decrease of 1.04% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -4.55% and a quarterly a decrease of -9.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.92%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.35% for CNX Resources Corp (CNX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.47% for CNX’s stock, with a 6.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNX stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for CNX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CNX in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $27 based on the research report published on December 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CNX Trading at -3.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.92%, as shares sank -2.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNX rose by +1.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.23. In addition, CNX Resources Corp saw 20.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNX starting from LANIGAN BERNARD JR, who purchase 45,805 shares at the price of $21.83 back on Sep 18. After this action, LANIGAN BERNARD JR now owns 251,820 shares of CNX Resources Corp, valued at $999,923 using the latest closing price.

LANIGAN BERNARD JR, the Director of CNX Resources Corp, purchase 98,635 shares at $22.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that LANIGAN BERNARD JR is holding 206,015 shares at $2,169,970 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+66.40 for the present operating margin

+71.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for CNX Resources Corp stands at -3.62. The total capital return value is set at 46.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.53. Equity return is now at value 80.26, with 27.81 for asset returns.

Based on CNX Resources Corp (CNX), the company’s capital structure generated 80.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.73. Total debt to assets is 28.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CNX Resources Corp (CNX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.