CN Energy Group Inc (CNEY) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

CN Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ: CNEY) has seen a decline in its stock price by -19.61 in relation to its previous close of 0.06. However, the company has experienced a -42.39% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Benzinga reported 2023-12-21 that The most oversold stocks in the materials sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

Is It Worth Investing in CN Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ: CNEY) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.65.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

CNEY currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of CNEY on December 28, 2023 was 1.48M shares.

CNEY’s Market Performance

CNEY’s stock has seen a -42.39% decrease for the week, with a -52.76% drop in the past month and a -54.99% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 23.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.75% for CN Energy Group Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -45.64% for CNEY’s stock, with a -69.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CNEY Trading at -46.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNEY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.18%, as shares sank -54.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNEY fell by -42.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.0882. In addition, CN Energy Group Inc saw -93.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CNEY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.94 for the present operating margin

+13.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for CN Energy Group Inc stands at +6.53. The total capital return value is set at 1.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.02.

Based on CN Energy Group Inc (CNEY), the company’s capital structure generated 2.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.48. Total debt to assets is 2.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.08.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.66.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, CN Energy Group Inc (CNEY) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.