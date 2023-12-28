CME Group Inc (CME) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ: CME) has jumped by 0.47 compared to previous close of 209.55. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-12-20 that CHICAGO, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — CME Group Inc. will announce earnings for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023 before the markets open on Wednesday, February 14, 2024. Written highlights for the quarter will be posted on the company’s website at 6:00 a.m.

Is It Worth Investing in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ: CME) Right Now?

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ: CME) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CME is 0.46. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CME is $223.81, which is $13.66 above the current price. The public float for CME is 358.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.99% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CME on December 28, 2023 was 1.71M shares.

CME’s Market Performance

CME’s stock has seen a 1.35% increase for the week, with a -0.42% drop in the past month and a 7.71% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.65% for CME Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.82% for CME’s stock, with a 9.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CME

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CME stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CME by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CME in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $204 based on the research report published on September 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CME Trading at 0.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.29%, as shares sank -2.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CME fell by -1.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $213.78. In addition, CME Group Inc saw 28.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CME starting from Durkin Bryan T, who sale 5,560 shares at the price of $216.37 back on Dec 11. After this action, Durkin Bryan T now owns 62,452 shares of CME Group Inc, valued at $1,203,018 using the latest closing price.

Sammann Derek, the Sr MD Gl Hd Commodity & Option of CME Group Inc, sale 1,862 shares at $222.07 during a trade that took place back on Dec 04, which means that Sammann Derek is holding 0 shares at $413,494 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+60.08 for the present operating margin

+79.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for CME Group Inc stands at +53.71. The total capital return value is set at 9.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.79. Equity return is now at value 10.82, with 2.01 for asset returns.

Based on CME Group Inc (CME), the company’s capital structure generated 14.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.81. Total debt to assets is 2.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CME Group Inc (CME) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.