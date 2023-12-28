ClearOne Inc (CLRO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

ClearOne Inc (NASDAQ: CLRO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.23x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CLRO is 0.92. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CLRO is $4.00, which is $2.98 above the current price. The public float for CLRO is 9.81M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CLRO on December 28, 2023 was 30.87K shares.

CLRO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of ClearOne Inc (NASDAQ: CLRO) has surged by 20.62 when compared to previous closing price of 0.85, but the company has seen a 18.53% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Newsfile Corp reported 2023-09-25 that Salt Lake City, Utah–(Newsfile Corp. – September 25, 2023) – ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRO) (“ClearOne” or the “Company”), a global provider of audio and visual communication solutions, announced today that it will be presenting at the LD Micro Main Event XVI Conference, which is being held at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, CA from October 3-5, 2023. Event: ClearOne Presentation at the LD Micro Main Event XVI Conference Date: Wednesday, October 4, 2023 Time: 8:30 a.m.

CLRO’s Market Performance

CLRO’s stock has risen by 18.53% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 25.87% and a quarterly rise of 35.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.62% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.47% for ClearOne Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 23.99% for CLRO’s stock, with a 23.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLRO stocks, with Singular Research repeating the rating for CLRO by listing it as a “BUY – Long-Term.” The predicted price for CLRO in the upcoming period, according to Singular Research is $6 based on the research report published on August 16, 2018 of the previous year 2018.

CLRO Trading at 35.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.62%, as shares surge +27.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLRO rose by +18.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8331. In addition, ClearOne Inc saw 19.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLRO starting from BAGLEY EDWARD D, who purchase 9,541 shares at the price of $0.82 back on Dec 14. After this action, BAGLEY EDWARD D now owns 10,590,528 shares of ClearOne Inc, valued at $7,847 using the latest closing price.

BAGLEY EDWARD D, the 10% Owner of ClearOne Inc, purchase 4,019 shares at $0.81 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that BAGLEY EDWARD D is holding 10,580,987 shares at $3,255 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-28.65 for the present operating margin

+37.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for ClearOne Inc stands at +81.56. The total capital return value is set at -10.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 31.95. Equity return is now at value 45.23, with 38.97 for asset returns.

Based on ClearOne Inc (CLRO), the company’s capital structure generated 6.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.16. Total debt to assets is 5.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.54.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ClearOne Inc (CLRO) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.