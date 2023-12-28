CIENA Corp. (CIEN) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of CIENA Corp. (NYSE: CIEN) has jumped by 0.34 compared to previous close of 44.10. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Forbes reported 2023-12-19 that Given its better prospects, we believe Ciena stock (NYSE: CIEN), a network hardware, software, and services provider, is a better pick than its sector peer, F5 Networks stock (NASDAQ NDAQ : FFIV), an application security and cloud networking company. Investors have assigned a higher valuation multiple of 3.7x revenues for FFIV compared to 1.5x revenues for CIEN due to F5’s superior revenue growth and profitability.

Is It Worth Investing in CIENA Corp. (NYSE: CIEN) Right Now?

CIENA Corp. (NYSE: CIEN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.02. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for CIENA Corp. (CIEN) is $58.93, which is $14.68 above the current market price. The public float for CIEN is 142.56M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CIEN on December 28, 2023 was 1.51M shares.

CIEN’s Market Performance

The stock of CIENA Corp. (CIEN) has seen a 1.26% increase in the past week, with a -2.06% drop in the past month, and a -3.91% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.89% for CIEN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.18% for CIEN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -1.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CIEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CIEN stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for CIEN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CIEN in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $62 based on the research report published on September 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CIEN Trading at 0.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.51%, as shares sank -2.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIEN rose by +1.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.73. In addition, CIENA Corp. saw -13.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CIEN starting from SMITH GARY B, who sale 4,166 shares at the price of $43.68 back on Dec 15. After this action, SMITH GARY B now owns 538,067 shares of CIENA Corp., valued at $181,985 using the latest closing price.

Rothenstein David M, the SVP and Chief Strategy Officer of CIENA Corp., sale 3,500 shares at $44.40 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Rothenstein David M is holding 246,095 shares at $155,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CIEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.77 for the present operating margin

+39.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for CIENA Corp. stands at +5.81. The total capital return value is set at 9.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.11. Equity return is now at value 9.16, with 4.78 for asset returns.

Based on CIENA Corp. (CIEN), the company’s capital structure generated 58.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.78. Total debt to assets is 29.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.81.

Conclusion

To put it simply, CIENA Corp. (CIEN) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.