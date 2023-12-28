Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Chesapeake Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: CHK) has increased by 0.19 when compared to last closing price of 77.95. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.53% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-11-27 that When was the last time you saw a VIX below 13.0%? Most seasoned investors would tell you that this could be considered a once-in-a-cycle unicorn moment, and while the bears are focusing on reasons why the market could be pregnant with tail risk, others (maybe yourself included) are focused on what matters: making money.

Is It Worth Investing in Chesapeake Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: CHK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Chesapeake Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: CHK) is above average at 2.12x. The 36-month beta value for CHK is also noteworthy at 0.50. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CHK is 108.82M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.19% of that float. The average trading volume of CHK on December 28, 2023 was 1.62M shares.

CHK’s Market Performance

CHK’s stock has seen a 1.53% increase for the week, with a -4.24% drop in the past month and a -8.78% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.34% for Chesapeake Energy Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.65% for CHK’s stock, with a -4.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHK stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CHK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CHK in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $86 based on the research report published on December 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CHK Trading at -4.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.10%, as shares sank -3.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHK rose by +1.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.69. In addition, Chesapeake Energy Corp. saw -15.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CHK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.65 for the present operating margin

+45.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chesapeake Energy Corp. stands at +34.95. The total capital return value is set at 60.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 48.95. Equity return is now at value 65.36, with 38.32 for asset returns.

Based on Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK), the company’s capital structure generated 34.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.84. Total debt to assets is 20.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.06 and the total asset turnover is 1.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

In summary, Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.