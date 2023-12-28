Century Aluminum Co. (CENX) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Century Aluminum Co. (CENX) has gone up by 6.79% for the week, with a 62.03% rise in the past month and a 93.69% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.36% for CENX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 35.76% for CENX’s stock, with a 53.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Century Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ: CENX) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.73. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Century Aluminum Co. (CENX) is $11.00, which is -$1.59 below the current market price. The public float for CENX is 51.79M, and currently, short sellers hold a 19.99% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CENX on December 28, 2023 was 1.40M shares.

CENX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Century Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ: CENX) has increased by 0.64 when compared to last closing price of 12.51. Despite this, the company has experienced a 6.79% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-26 that Low order levels cloud the near-term prospects of the Zacks Metal Products – Procurement and Fabrication industry. However, the likes of NHYDY, SKFRY, ESAB, CENX and TRS seem well-poised to tide over the hurdles.

CENX Trading at 61.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CENX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.98%, as shares surge +63.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +91.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CENX rose by +6.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.52. In addition, Century Aluminum Co. saw 53.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CENX starting from Hoffman Robert F, who sale 9,000 shares at the price of $12.08 back on Dec 21. After this action, Hoffman Robert F now owns 38,553 shares of Century Aluminum Co., valued at $108,720 using the latest closing price.

Hoffman Robert F, the VP, IT and CAO of Century Aluminum Co., sale 3,000 shares at $12.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that Hoffman Robert F is holding 47,553 shares at $36,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CENX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.34 for the present operating margin

+1.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Century Aluminum Co. stands at -0.51. The total capital return value is set at 1.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.79. Equity return is now at value -44.00, with -11.18 for asset returns.

Based on Century Aluminum Co. (CENX), the company’s capital structure generated 137.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.96. Total debt to assets is 37.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 100.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 34.59 and the total asset turnover is 1.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Century Aluminum Co. (CENX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.