Cellebrite DI Ltd (CLBT) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.45. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CLBT is 50.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.49% of that float. On December 28, 2023, the average trading volume of CLBT was 730.92K shares.

Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ: CLBT)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.03 in comparison to its previous close of 8.75, however, the company has experienced a 4.97% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-22 that Here is how Cellebrite DI Ltd. (CLBT) and FirstCash Holdings (FCFS) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

CLBT’s Market Performance

CLBT’s stock has risen by 4.97% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.61% and a quarterly rise of 14.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.00% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.99% for Cellebrite DI Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.97% for CLBT’s stock, with a 25.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLBT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLBT stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for CLBT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CLBT in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $11 based on the research report published on July 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CLBT Trading at 11.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.00%, as shares surge +3.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLBT rose by +4.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.43. In addition, Cellebrite DI Ltd saw 98.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CLBT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.11 for the present operating margin

+81.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cellebrite DI Ltd stands at +42.90. The total capital return value is set at 37.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2,136.16. Equity return is now at value -121.92, with -14.32 for asset returns.

Based on Cellebrite DI Ltd (CLBT), the company’s capital structure generated 20.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.21. Total debt to assets is 3.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cellebrite DI Ltd (CLBT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.