Carlyle Group Inc (CG) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Carlyle Group Inc (NASDAQ: CG) is above average at 72.66x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.80.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CG is 192.09M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.36% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CG on December 28, 2023 was 3.38M shares.

The stock price of Carlyle Group Inc (NASDAQ: CG) has surged by 1.98 when compared to previous closing price of 40.88, but the company has seen a 0.53% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PYMNTS reported 2023-12-19 that Funds managed by global investment firm Carlyle and global software investor Insight Partners have entered into a definitive agreement to provide majority investment in Exiger, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) firm focused on helping corporations, government agencies and banks manage supply chains.

CG’s Market Performance

CG’s stock has risen by 0.53% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 27.03% and a quarterly rise of 40.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.88% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.56% for Carlyle Group Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.62% for CG stock, with a simple moving average of 33.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CG stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for CG by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for CG in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $32 based on the research report published on November 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CG Trading at 26.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.88%, as shares surge +21.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CG rose by +0.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.39. In addition, Carlyle Group Inc saw 39.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CG starting from SCHWARTZ HARVEY M, who sale 295,358 shares at the price of $41.74 back on Dec 15. After this action, SCHWARTZ HARVEY M now owns 6,768,046 shares of Carlyle Group Inc, valued at $12,328,036 using the latest closing price.

CG Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C., the 10% Owner of Carlyle Group Inc, purchase 1,269,537 shares at $8.52 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that CG Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. is holding 4,785,628 shares at $10,816,455 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.89 for the present operating margin

+77.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Carlyle Group Inc stands at +25.65. The total capital return value is set at 11.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.68. Equity return is now at value 3.50, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Carlyle Group Inc (CG), the company’s capital structure generated 139.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.25. Total debt to assets is 40.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 134.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.22.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Carlyle Group Inc (CG) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.